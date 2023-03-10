Inside the SCCA, with FE2 champ Bailey Monette

Podcasts

By March 10, 2023 10:00 AM

This week on episode 92 of Inside the SCCA we talk about the upcoming Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour at Road Atlanta. Our guest is reigning FE2 National Champion and rising star Bailey Monette.

