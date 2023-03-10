Inside the SCCA, with FE2 champ Bailey Monette

This week on episode 92 of Inside the SCCA we talk about the upcoming Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour at Road Atlanta. Our guest is reigning FE2 National Champion and rising star Bailey Monette.
NASCAR 48m ago
Button’s NASCAR venture a long time in the making
Jenson Button might be a world-renowned Formula 1 champion, but stock cars have intrigued him for quite some time. “For a very long time, (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
INSIGHT: Why NASCAR appealed to Button after F1
Jenson Button will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at a Circuit of The Americas venue he knows well from his Formula 1 days, but the (…)
Extreme E 2hr ago
Veloce team starts fast as new Extreme E season begins at NEOM
Veloce Racing’s Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen set the pace in Friday practice as the third season of Extreme E got underway in NEOM, Saudi (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Vowles believes Williams lost sight of excellence
The Williams Formula 1 team lost sight of what excellence is during years of financial and sporting struggle, according to its new team (…)
Radical Cup 3hr ago
Straus named an Official Ambassador for Radical Motorsport
Female American racer Aurora Straus, 24, has been named an official ambassador for global racing car manufacturer Radical Motorsport. The (…)Presented by: Radical Motorsport
NASCAR 16hr ago
Button to make NASCAR debut at COTA
The NASCAR Cup Series field at Circuit of The Americas will have another significant name on the entry list as Jenson Button makes his (…)
IMSA 17hr ago
Porsche and Lamborghini get BoP help for Sebring
IMSA has enlarged the intake restrictors for both the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 R and the Lamborghini Huracán Evo2 for the upcoming Mobil 1 (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
Embrace the bumps: Drivers’ love-hate relationship with Sebring
We’ve all been in a love-hate relationship with something or someone. Sometimes that comes from hating part of it, but loving another (…)
NHRA 19hr ago
Torrence ‘stepping into uncharted territory’ as he aims for Top Fuel rebound
If it seemed at times last season that Steve Torrence had a chip on his shoulder or felt disrespected that’s because he did. “Well, I (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
Kaulig adds Davenport for Bristol Cup race on dirt
Kaulig Racing will field a third NASCAR Cup Series car in the Bristol dirt race next month for dirt ace Jonathan Davenport. Davenport will (…)
Comments