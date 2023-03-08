Newcomers and veteran drivers get set for Blue Marble Radical Cup at NOLA

With the most anticipated Blue Marble Radical Cup North America schedule in recent years set to commence this weekend, the entrant list boasts drivers of all calibers. From young guns and fresh faces to champions and storied drivers, twenty-five Radical Cup racers will hit the track this weekend at NOLA Motorsports Park just outside New Orleans, Louisiana.

In the PRO 1340 class, father and son duo Seth and Jace Bacon (CROWN with Apex) will make their series debut after finding success locally at the Apex Country Club in Arizona, while Radical Canada’s Kevin Poitras makes his series return. The former Trans-Am competitor and dirt racer was set to campaign a full season schedule in 2020 before COVID sidelined his plans. Another to watch in the PRO 1340 ranks will be debutant and Lucas Oil Racing School winner Ken Savage (G-Tech Motorsports) as he looks to find his way to the top step of the Blue Marble Radical Cup podium.

PRO 1500 has arguably been the most competitive class in recent years and 2023 looks to be no different. Multi-time FR Americas podium winner Nick Persing will make his series debut with Radical Northwest / Cameron Racing in a new SR3 XXR machine and is expected to be an instant threat for race wins. Danny Dyszelski earned runner-up honors at the Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook in 2022 and is back with WISKO Racing for a full-season effort, and based on his World Finals result, a run at the title.

Radical Cup Canada front-runner Robert Soroka (RySpec) joins the North American series this year alongside fellow countryman and reigning Blue Marble Radical Cup Outright and PRO 1340 class champion Austin Riley (Racing with Autism), who levels up to the PRO 1500 ranks this year.

2021 PRO 1340 Champion and 2022 Jeff Green Memorial Trophy Winner Mike Anzaldi (RYNO Racing) has also made the step up and is expected to debut his new SR3 XXR machine, while last year’s Rookie of the Year Reid Stewart (Group-A Racing) is another to join the PRO 1500 class in 2023.

Hagerty Radical Cup United Kingdom driver Jack Yank is focusing on the U.S. series this year, as is perennial front-runner and One Motorsport driver Gregg Gorski, who has been racking up race wins in the Creventic 24H Series. And after finishing runner up in the PRO 1500 championship last year, ESSES Racing’s Kent Myers will be one to watch as will series stalwart Dave Tweedlie (RYNO Racing) who has traded his familiar SR8 machinery for a new SR3 XXR 1500 in 2023.

American Le Mans Series LMP1 champion Jon Field (ONE Motorsports) is back for a run at the Platinum class title after a handful of wins in 2022, however he’ll have plenty of competition. Barber Motorsports Park race winner Louis Schriber (RYNO Racing) returns to the program after a nasty crash at Watkins Glen last season. The 2018 PRO 1340 champion and Jeff Green Memorial Trophy Winner is set to pilot his original SR10 at NOLA but will make the move to a new SR10 XXR at Barber.

2017 European Masters champion Jim Booth (WISKO Racing) will be another to keep an eye on as will one of the most storied drivers in Radical history, Indy Al Miller. The 2021 Platinum class champion, and Jeff Green Memorial Trophy Winner as well as the 2020 outright champion is looking to return to his championship-winning ways in 2023. Miller’s One Motorsport teammate and another driver familiar with the Radical Cup podium, Alain Derzie is stepping up from the PRO 1500 ranks to the 425-horsepower “torque-monster” that is the SR10 this year. Another expected to have a strong campaign is Wayne Williams (ESSES Racing) after making the switch from dirt track to pavement.

“NOLA is going to be a very competitive start to an amazing season,” said Tom Drewer. “This is the first of our six-event program with the next three– Barber, Road America, and Toronto– supporting the NTT IndyCar Series. We know that the Blue Marble Radical Cup is one of the best and most affordable programs in motorsport, and we can’t wait to showcase that again in 2023.”

Stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup social media pages for news, information, photos, and results from the event weekend.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing, can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com. Please stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for news and updates from the 2023 season.

2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America schedule:

R1 Mar 9-12 NOLA w/ Trans Am

R2 Apr 28-30 Barber w/ IndyCar

R3 June 15-18 Road America w/ IndyCar

R4 July 14-16 Toronto w/ IndyCar

R5 Aug 25-27 COTA w/ USAC

R6 Sept 8-10 Laguna Seca w/ IndyCar

WF TBD World Finals