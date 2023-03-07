St. Pete IndyCar Victory Lap with Marcus Ericsson and Marshall Pruett

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race winner Marcus Ericsson joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a celebratory beer and recaps his big result to open the new IndyCar season.
Extreme E 2hr ago
McConnell replaces Loeb at Hamilton’s X44 team in Extreme E
Fraser McConnell will replace Sebastien Loeb at Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 in Extreme E this season, with the nine-time World Rally (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
IndyCar teams counting the cost of St Pete chaos
Andretti Autosport’s Rob Edwards shared the same reaction as plenty of people after the costly and carnage-filled Firestone Grand Prix of (…)
Formula 1 18hr ago
Stroll originally told Australia return before Bahrain heroics
Lance Stroll was told the third round of the season in Melbourne was a realistic race to return to Formula 1 for before the pain from his (…)
Formula 1 19hr ago
"Red Bull has championship sewn up" - Russell
George Russell believes Red Bull has already got the 2023 championship in the bag and should win every race this season given the race pace (…)
Le Mans/WEC 21hr ago
6 Hours of Portimao entry list revealed
The entry list for the 6 Hours of Portimao, the first of the European races on the FIA WEC calendar in 2023, has been revealed today. The (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
Luck, not speed again the missing ingredient for Reddick
A 15th-place finish is not the type of day Tyler Reddick is usually content with in the NASCAR Cup Series, but Sunday at Las Vegas Motor (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Truex took a gamble in Vegas and lost
When in Las Vegas, why not gamble? Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team went with that mindset ahead of overtime Sunday at (…)
NASCAR 2d ago
Pit work makes Larson fall short in a strong Hendrick day in Las Vegas
Kyle Larson was a part of the Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3 finish Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and, for a minute, it looked like he would (…)
