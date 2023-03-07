St. Pete IndyCar Victory Lap with Marcus Ericsson and Marshall Pruett

IndyCar

By March 7, 2023 6:31 AM

By |

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race winner Marcus Ericsson joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett for a celebratory beer and recaps his big result to open the new IndyCar season.

