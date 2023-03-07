Open casting call for sports car racing docuseries to be held at Sebring

The upcoming docuseries focused on the world of pro-am racing directed and produced by Toni Calderon and Brad Peyton is hosting an open casting call during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 15 – 18, on site at Sebring International Raceway.

Headed by Calderon, the producer of racing documentary The Gentleman Driver, and Peyton, whose Hollywood credits include directing 2015’s San Andreas, 2018’s Rampage and the upcoming Atlas, the as-of-yet untitled series will have unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to the pro-am drivers, team members, partners and officials who often risk their relationships, their businesses, and more for the sport they love.

The project is searching for compelling stories, both on and off the track, and isn’t limited to just drivers to tell the story of pro-am motorsports in the United States. Professional drivers, pro-am participants, crew members, spouses, parents, business advisors and partners are all invited to participate. The series is open to participants and insiders from all IMSA-sanctioned series.

Interested candidates can schedule a 30-minute block of time to be interviewed, on video though this link: https://calendly.com/casusproductions. Interviews will take place on site at Sebring.

“We’ve had a lot of momentum with this project and this casting session is the next step towards the production of the first season,” Calderon said. “The goal of this casting session is to uncover the most interesting people and storylines in the paddock and continue building the foundation for this docuseries. The world of pro-am racing is fascinating, and it doesn’t just involve the amateur and professional drivers, but also all the people around them that are a part of their stories. We encourage anyone in the IMSA community who is interested in participating in this docuseries to sign up for the casting session so they considered for our production.”

In addition to executive producers Peyton and Calderon, the producing team also includes former Netflix executive Justin Price, who was involved in the creation of the successful Formula One docuseries Drive To Survive; team owner/driver Rob Ferriol; Mike Zhu, the former Head of Strategy and Planning for wiip, the production studio behind HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Apple’s Dickinson; Beaux Jackson, producer of The Gentleman Driver; and Mark Sunderland, an Atlanta-Based film producer and entrepreneur who specializes in development and early stage companies. Peyton is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

More information can be obtained by reaching out to Calderon at toni.calderon@valkyrie.ai.