VIDEO: Mike Hull's IndyCar stints & stops for St. Petersburg

By March 5, 2023 11:16 AM

Mike Hull, Scott Dixon’s race strategist at Chip Ganassi Racing, opens a new video series with RACER’s Marshall Pruett where he breaks down the pit stop strategy, fuel stint lengths, and where caution periods tend to emerge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as a primer for today’s race.

