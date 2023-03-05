VIDEO: Chevy's Rob Buckner on Shell's new renewable IndyCar fuel

Videos

By March 5, 2023 9:13 AM

Team Chevy IndyCar program manager and engine guru Rob Buckner takes RACER’s Marshall Pruett inside the championship-winning manufacturer’s integration of Shell’s new 100-percent renewable fuel which powers every NTT IndyCar Series entry.

