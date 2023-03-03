VIDEO: IndyCar Friday recap from St. Petersburg

RACER’s Marshall Pruett and David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ quirky ball of speed, discuss the messy opening day of practice at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

