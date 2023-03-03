VIDEO: Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer tech tour

Videos

By March 3, 2023 9:14 PM

Honda Performance Development president David Salters takes RACER for a tech tour of the crazy new Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer — making 800hp from the IndyCar engine and the energy recovery system installed in the back of the wild machine, featuring Acura NSX GT3 front suspension and aerodynamics inspired by Group B rally cars.

