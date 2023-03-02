USF Pro Championships partners with Discount Tire

Andersen Promotions has entered a new partnership with Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, as the Official Tire Retailer of USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. Discount Tire will hold a multi-faceted role across all three levels of the world’s most successful driver development program – USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors, all presented by Cooper Tires.

Discount Tire was established in 1960 and today has over 1,100+ stores across 37 states. Continuing the vision of founder Bruce T. Halle, the company has grown from a single storefront to become one of the most trusted tire and wheel retailers by fostering community connections and honoring customer and employee relationships.

In addition to its Official Tire Retailer status, Discount Tire will entitle the USF Pro Championships scholarship program – the Discount Tire Driver Advancement Scholarship – which will continue to provide an unprecedented scholarship-funded path up the motorsport ladder with over $1.3 million in prize money and awards on offer for the 2023 Champions in USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors to take their next steps.

Current champions who will carry the USF Pro Championships and Discount Tire livery this season include Louis Foster in Indy NXT with Andretti Autosport, Michael d’Orlando in USF Pro 2000 with Turn 3 Motorsport and Mac Clark in USF2000 with DEForce Racing.

A Discount Tire STEM Program will also launch in the coming weeks to provide trade and technical school students in race markets with an immersive experience at the track preceded by a school visitation with a USF Pro driver, race engineer/chief mechanic and Discount Tire representative. In addition to showcasing the STEM aspects of motorsports, the program will also highlight Discount Tire’s “Trade School Ladder” and similarities to USF Pro’s driver development program.

“We are excited and proud to welcome Discount Tire to our family of partners,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Their support will be felt and showcased throughout our entire paddock, beginning this weekend as they headline two of our events here in St. Petersburg for our season opener. Discount Tire has been a long-time supporter of motorsports, including of our alumni 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, and we are honored to begin this association as they align with us to develop the next generation of drivers.”

In addition to entitling two of four USF Pro races as the Discount Tire Grand Prix of St. Petersburg during an action-packed schedule supporting the NTT IndyCar Series, the Discount Tire logo will be carried by over 40 entries comprising the USF Pro 2000 and USF2000 fields this weekend.

Live, free coverage of all USF Pro Championship races can be found on the USF Pro Championships App, on the USF Pro Championships YouTube channel, and on the series’ respective websites at usfpro2000.com and usf2000.com.