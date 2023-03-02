Scheider joins Carl Cox Motorsport for Extreme E

Carl Cox Motorsport will field Timo Scheider and Christine Giampaoli Zonca for its first season in Extreme E.

The team, owned by DJ Carl Cox, will take the place of XITE Energy Racing in the all-electric off-road series, and is expanding into the championship after competing in motorcycle and drag racing for a number of years.

“We are delighted to welcome Timo and Christine to Carl Cox Motorsport for our first season in the Extreme E series,” said Cox. “I followed Extreme E closely last season and could see that this was something that resonated strongly with me.

“When I announced I would launch a team in Extreme E, I said we would take on all that the series throws at us and be ‘in it to win it.’ Having Timo and Christine behind the wheel ensures we are in position to do just that.”

Two-time DTM champion Scheider has been a long-time reserve driver in Extreme E, as well as part of the track design team, but was called up to XITE for the first Island X Prix last year. There, he and teammate Tamara Molinaro secured a second-place finish. He remained in the seat for two more rounds before returning to the sidelines for the season finale in Uruguay.

“I am delighted to sign for Carl Cox Motorsport alongside Christine for Season 3,” said Scheider. “Carl’s team is super cool and the energy they bring to Extreme E alongside and their ambition and enthusiasm for motorsport is really infectious. We are hopeful of a strong start right from the outset in NEOM.

“I’m excited to race in Saudi and get on track again, alongside Christine, for what promises to be an exciting season and I cannot wait to show what I can do this year.”

“Christine GZ” is another familiar face in the Extreme E paddock after contesting the 2021 season with XITE, then the first four rounds of last year with Veloce Racing.

“I’m super happy and excited to be part of Carl Cox Motorsport’s first season in Extreme E,” she sa. “I love Carl’s genuine passion for motorsport and his contagious enthusiasm! It feels even more electrified to be teaming up with Timo, his experience and attitude are the perfect ingredients for a great partnership.

“I can’t wait to join this awesome family on track and get started! In Carl’s words: Oh yes, oh yes!”

Carl Cox Motorsport was set to be the second new team to enter Extreme E this year after the Australian XE Sports Group outfit, backed by former international soccer player Tim Cahill. However, RACER understands that team is set to defer its entry until 2024.