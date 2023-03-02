IMSA responds to GTD BoP backlash

In light of the Balance of Performance issues in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona classes at the Rolex 24 At Daytona that rankled some competitors, particularly in the Porsche camp, IMSA president John Doonan has re-affirmed the series’ commitment to finding parity among the GTD manufacturers.

“We are currently reviewing data gathered from January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, as well as a two-day test last month at Sebring to establish the Balance of Performance for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring,” said Doonan. “During the Sebring open test, we worked in collaboration with the manufacturers of new GT3 cars to evaluate a range of performance levels in an effort to bring all car models into an established GTD/GTD PRO performance window at this circuit. As always, IMSA is committed to providing a level playing field for all competitors and will continue to use its data-driven process to achieve that goal. Any adjustments will be reflected in the BoP for Sebring when it is released next week.”

Teams running new GT3 cars at the Rolex, including the Ferrari 296 GT3 and Lamborghini Huracan Evo2 but in particular the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, were well off the pace at Daytona, the Porsches by more than two seconds. While new cars aren’t expected to win right out of the box as they are developed and teams find the right setups, the pace gap across the board was striking and Porsche entrants have attributed that to the BoP, particularly a significantly smaller intake restrictor than was mandated for the previous generation Porsche.

While the teams had larger restrictors to work with at the Sebring test two weeks ago, the Porsches were still more than a second off the leading Mercedes-AMG. As a result, several teams have declared their intention to alter their participation in the series if a solution isn’t found.