IndyCar launches new driver-voiced promotional campaign

The NTT IndyCar Series has launched the first installment of a new promotional campaign that it hopes will introduce new audiences to the challenge and drama of American open-wheel racing.

The first campaign spot, titled ‘ZERO’, focuses on the demands of this weekend’s season-opening GP of St Petersburg, playing to its reputation as a place where any driver and team aspiring to the top step of the podium can afford zero mistakes. The ad is voiced by 2022 St Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin.

As the season progresses, the series will roll out new commercials tailored to the specific challenges of each venue.

“We know our racing is the best on the planet, and we know there’s no greater challenge in motorsport than winning an NTT IndyCar Series race,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles. “From a very personal and engaging perspective, our drivers are going to tell everyone what makes our sport unique and what it takes to win at each specific venue.”

The commercials will run from Wednesday to Sunday of race week, and according to the series are ‘part of a larger multichannel, national media plan.’

IndyCar partnered with creative agency Motive to develop the spots and with local Indianapolis agency EchoPoint Media as a paid media partner. The next installment will be unveiled ahead of the April 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway.