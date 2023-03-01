Archangel, Todd Coleman and Billy Johnson team up for GT4 America

Todd Coleman is switching to Aston Martin, tabbing Mike Johnson’s Archangel Motorsports to run a Vantage for himself and Billy Johnson for the full season of Pirelli GT4 America. In addition, Coleman will compete in GT America, beginning this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Todd Coleman Racing, supported by Archangel Motorsports, will make its team debut racing the No. 69 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. In addition to co-driving, Johnson will also act as the team’s coach as Coleman contests the single-driver GT America series.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner up with Billy for the SRO America championships,” said Coleman. “He is an incredible talent that I am confident to learn a lot from over the course of the season. We have put together a dream of a season with our partners at Archangel Motorsports and Aston Martin, with more events to be added. We are looking forward to getting back on the track starting with St. Petersburg this weekend.”

Coleman earned three podiums last year in the GT America series, laying the groundwork for what should be a strong 2023 season. Johnson, a professional driver with experience in the sports car racing and NASCAR, will be a strong addition to the team. He started racing karts at 13 years old, going on to become the 2016 IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge champion and development driver for Multimatic Motorsports and Ford Performance.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with Todd in the GT4 America series this year,” said Billy Johnson. “The whole Todd Coleman Racing team with Mike Johnson and Archangel running the Aston Martin GT4, I feel like we have the team, car, and driver lineup that is capable of challenging for wins.”

The partnership marks the first “official” presence for Archangel Motorsports in SRO competition, although Mike Johnson has directed the efforts for other teams in GT4 America.

“I had managed the TRG team last year with the two Porsche Caymans in GT4 America, and met Todd Coleman through some contacts and he was looking to change brands,” Mike explained. “I had a lot of experience with the Aston Martin running it for Volt Racing for three years. A couple phone calls, and next thing you know, an Aston Martin showed up at my shop and Todd and I put together a good program. We started at Daytona with the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races and the four-hour (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge) race on the Rolex weekend, but the whole plan has always been to do a full season of GT4 America.”

The Pirelli GT4 America season, along with Fanatec GT World Challenge America and Touring Car America, begins March 31-April 2 at Sonoma Raceway.