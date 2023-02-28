PODCAST: Josh Bilicki

Josh Bilicki will run NASCAR Xfinity Series races for DGM Racing and Cup Series races for Live Fast Motorsports, but not full-time. However, Bilicki isn’t complaining and is going to use his time to try and become a more diverse driver. It’s why he was at the Chili Bowl to start the year. Bilicki joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his Tulsa experience, his NASCAR career, and what he’s expecting this season.