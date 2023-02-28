PODCAST: Josh Bilicki

Josh Bilicki will run NASCAR Xfinity Series races for DGM Racing and Cup Series races for Live Fast Motorsports, but not full-time. However, Bilicki isn’t complaining and is going to use his time to try and become a more diverse driver. It’s why he was at the Chili Bowl to start the year. Bilicki joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his Tulsa experience, his NASCAR career, and what he’s expecting this season.
Insights & Analysis 49m ago
RACER's 2023 IndyCar season preview: Arrow McLaren
RACER takes a look at each full-time NTT IndyCar Series team ahead of the new season’s launch this weekend at St. Petersburg, continuing (…)
Indy NXT 2hr ago
Dallara rolls out new Indy NXT contingency awards package
Indy NXT chassis supplier Dallara has taken the wraps off a contingency awards package for the 2023 season of IndyCar’s top (…)
Radical Cup 3hr ago
Persing headlines three car Radical Cup program by IMSA's Cameron Racing
Californian sportscar powerhouse Cameron Racing has announced a full-season effort in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
ESPN expands F1 coverage on main channels for 2023
ESPN will show a record number of Formula 1 races live on the ABC and ESPN channels this season, with 18 of the 23 rounds getting the (…)
Insights & Analysis 4hr ago
INSIGHT: The road to Indy – via the Emirates
The newly-rechristened Indy NXT Series has yet to drop the green flag for the first session of its new era. That happens this weekend on the (…)
Le Mans/WEC 4hr ago
Isotta Fraschini hypercar revealed ahead of planned race-by-race WEC entry
Isotta Fraschini, has revealed a fully built Tipo 6 LMH Competitzione in Milan today. The first car is now ready for further development (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
F1 heading for ‘IndyCar levels of competitiveness’ - Brown
Formula 1 could see “IndyCar levels of competitiveness” in the midfield this season such is the close nature of the grid, according (…)
Insights & Analysis 7hr ago
INSIGHT: Will 2023 be Ganassi's year to shine in Extreme E?
Extreme E embarks on its third season in 2023 with a number of changes to the calendar and weekend format. Chip Ganassi Racing has also (…)
Extreme E 7hr ago
Ganassi goes for all-new lineup for 2023 Extreme E season
Chip Ganassi Racing will field a new driver lineup in Extreme E in 2023 as it looks to take the final step towards a championship crown (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
New alternate tire procedures for St. Pete, Long Beach, and WWTR
The NTT IndyCar Series is taking a different approach to its distribution of Firestone’s faster alternate tires at the first two (…)
Comments