Dallara rolls out new Indy NXT contingency awards package

Indy NXT chassis supplier Dallara has taken the wraps off a contingency awards package for the 2023 season of IndyCar’s top development series.

The prize package represents a blend of parts support and skill development, including a $10,000 credit towards parts and services to the highest-placed Indy NXT driver participating in the program at the end of the season. That driver will also receive a full day in Dallara’s simulator, while the second- and third-placed drivers will get half a day of simulator time each.

“We are thrilled to offer this Indy NXT award to the series,” Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti said. “There are only three Dallara professional driving simulators in the world, and one of them is located at our U.S. headquarters in Speedway. This award aims to provide a great resource and training tools for IndyCar’s developmental series.”

Drivers become eligible for the Dallara contingency awards package by promoting Dallara’s involvement in the sport a number of times per season on their social media channels, including Dallara social tags.

“Dallara has been a steadfast partner of IndyCar’s top development series for more than two decades, and we’re grateful for this meaningful enhancement package for our teams and drivers,” Indy NXT director Levi Jones said.

“This unique program is tailored toward promoting continued skills growth for the future stars of the NTT IndyCar Series, which matches the goal of the series perfectly.”

The 2023 Indy NXT by Firestone season starts March 3-5 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The race starts at 9:50 a.m. ET Sunday, March 5, with live coverage on Peacock and the IndyCar Radio Network.