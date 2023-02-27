Lime Rock installs 24/7 weather cam

Lime Rock Park is one of the most beautiful tracks in the country, and now fans around the world will be able to get a live look at the Connecticut circuit nestled in the rolling Berkshire hills from anywhere in the world thanks to a new live camera.

Perched high above the track just outside the Outfield Chalet, the camera overlooks Big Bend, Left and Right Hander and part of the newly-named Paul Newman Straight. The stationary camera will allow fans to monitor the weather and see what’s on track in real time, no matter what part of the world they live in.

The Track Conditions Camera is live now, and will stay connected throughout the year, with blackout dates only on major race weekends. The feed from the weather cam can be viewed here.

“We’ve designed and installed a network-based video system to capture weather and driving conditions in real-time, and the camera will stay live for most of the club events and special community weekends,” said Lime Rock Park’s Information Technology manager Ian Sieller. “Installed in a heated and weather-proof enclosure, the camera clearly shows the track surface and one of the best views of the Park. An overlay with local weather data helps guests know what to expect before they visit.”

The Track Conditions Camera is just one of several facility updates that the new investor group has made ahead of the 2023 season.

The new Lime Rock Park LLC ownership group, which took on management and operations for the Park in Spring of 2021, has expanded the events calendar, made substantial investments in capital improvements, restructured the track’s management and staffing and brought in a variety of new partners and sponsors.

Lime Rock Park’s 66th season kicks off Memorial Day weekend (May 26-29) with the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, featuring races from Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), International GT (IGT) and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli