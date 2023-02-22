IndyCar, Advance Auto Parts sign new partnership 

The NTT IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motors Speedway, and Advance Auto Parts have signed a new multiyear agreement for the company to become the official auto parts retailer of the series and track, along with sponsoring the checkered flag waved at every IndyCar race through the 2025 season.

Along with the flag carrying Advance’s name, race-winning IndyCar drivers will have a new incentive to “strategically use ‘advance’ as a verb in their post-race interviews. Advance will gift winning drivers a cash prize to be donated to a charity of their choosing.”

Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles said “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Advance Auto Parts to both the IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway families. Advance is a world-class and highly respected brand, and the perfect partner emblem to display on the checkered flag welcoming our NTT IndyCar Series drivers to the finish-line at the iconic Yard of Bricks and across all of our events.”

Advance’s EVP of marketing Jason McDonell shares in Miles’ enthusiasm.

“It’s a privilege to associate the Advance brand and our checkered flag with those used at the Indianapolis 500 and every IndyCar race,” he said. “We know IndyCar fans are incredibly passionate about the sport, its heritage and future. Whether they’re road tripping to the next race or tackling their everyday commute, race fans know we’ll be ready with quality auto parts and expert advice to help them advance to their own checkered flag.”

The company is also partnering with IndyCar to create a new ‘Checkered Flag Moments’ video series to be featured on social media which “IndyCar will produce using archived footage that chronicles the most historic and/or significant wins at each track.”