CW sets launch date for '100 Days to Indy' docuseries

The first episode of The CW’s new ‘100 Days To Indy’ docuseries will debut on Thursday, April 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“As we hit the 100 day milestone until the Indianapolis 500, the production team behind 100 Days To Indy has been working tirelessly to capture the powerful stories of these incredible drivers as they compete at death-defying speeds to be the best of the best,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW Network’s president of entertainment.

Co-produced by VICE Media and Penske Entertainment, the series will cover pre-season testing through the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“The film crew’s been hard at work,” IMS communications VP Alex Damron told RACER. “They got their first track footage at the Thermal Club, but they’ve also been following drivers at their homes and at events to give fans a look inside their lives. It’s been going great.”