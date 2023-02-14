O'Ward leads Arrow McLaren 1-2-3 at Sebring IndyCar test

Arrow McLaren went 1-2-3 to close the last significant pre-season test for NTT IndyCar Series teams on Tuesday. Pato O’Ward was clear of teammate Alexander Rossi by a few tenths around Sebring International Raceway’s short outer loop, ranking as the only driver among the eight in action to dip below the 52s mark.

“It was a really good day for us as a team and for our car; we got through so much stuff and made a lot of progress,” O’Ward told RACER. “We really prioritized what we worked on and made smart choices on what to do and the best time to do it with the changing conditions. And it was a good day, I would say, operationally, to get everybody in sync. All the teams that handle computers, or this area or that area of what we do operationally, everybody was super locked-in and that gives all of us a great feeling going into the first race.”

Arrow McLaren were joined by Team Penske and A.J. Foyt Racing as Chevy-powered drivers claimed the top five on the unofficial time chart. The lone interloper from Honda was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Nick Cassidy, who spent the day learning the car and team as part of a future driver evaluation. The only other driver who joined from another series was Porsche Penske Motorsport’s Felipe Nasr, who was the fastest non-McLaren driver at the test.

Cassidy was the busiest within the group, completing 156 laps; Rossi was the most efficient at 102.

Routine stoppages became the norm during Team Chevy’s second day of running with its full 2024 hybrid engine package working together, which should not come as a surprise at this early stage of on-track running for the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and the MAHLE-conceived energy recovery system.

Despite recording fewer than 20 laps, Team Penske’s Will Power was able to carve seconds from Monday’s best and posted his best lap on his final tour, less than two seconds shy of O’Ward.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: 51.882s

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: 52.134s

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: 52.236s

Felipe Nasr, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet: 52.239s

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet: 52.359s

Nick Cassidy, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda: 52.518s

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet: 52.539s