Neto joins Skip Barber TC line-up for 2023

Celso Neto will join the Skip Barber TC America Race Team for the 2023 season, driving the Skip Barber HPD Civic Type-R.

The 18-year-old Brazilian became the youngest-ever podium finisher in the Brazilian Touring Car Championship in 2021, and was crowned the Mid-West Cup Touring Champion in the same year. In 2022 he debuted in the Stock Car Light series, achieving the best rookie award with two top-five finishes in three races. Neto moved to the United States mid-season to join the SRO TC America Series, where he secured two podiums and four top-five finishes.

“I’m very happy and grateful to race for the Skip Barber Race Team in 2023 and hope to build off a strong end of year we had last season,” said Neto. “I want to thank my sponsors and everyone at Skip Barber Racing School for such a great opportunity. Skip Barber has dominated TC America racing for the past few years and I hope that together we can continue this and achieve our end goal – win races and the 2023 TC championship.”

“Since 1975, the Skip Barber Racing School has taken great drivers and made them champions. We are proud to have Celso join our TC America program and continue that legacy,” said Joe Monitto, Chief Revenue Officer of Skip Barber. “We believe his talent matched with our top-tier team and world-class coaching, will lead us to our third consecutive TC championship this year.”