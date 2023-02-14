IndyCar expands international TV reach for 2023

A multiyear deal with Canadian broadcaster TSN headlines an expanded international TV package that will take the NTT IndyCar series into 223 markets in 142 countries in 2023.

Under the new contract with TSN, Canadian fans will receive coverage of eight races including the Indy 500 and the Toronto street race via the broadcaster’s linear service, with all other races as well as practice and qualifying sessions to be delivered via the newly-launched TSN+ streaming platform.

An existing agreement with ESPN will continue to bring live coverage of the series to countries across Latin America, while fans across Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand will again receive coverage from a variety of local networks or streaming platforms. Among the additions is a new partnership with S Sport, which makes coverage available to audiences in Turkey and the Czech and Slovak Republics for the first time. Fans in territories not covered by an international partner will be able access all sessions via IndyCar’s streaming service IndyCar Live, which will also offer complimentary coverage of practice and qualifying sessions to all international markets.

“We are pleased to see the expansion of our international partners and offerings mirroring the impressive growth of the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles. “This season, 15 nations are represented by our full-time field of 27 entries, which is the most since 2011. The global reach of IndyCar is as important as ever as we reach new audiences with an expanding fan base.

“It’s very gratifying to continue our relationships with existing partners and increase visibility with our new ones.”