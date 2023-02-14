Grosjean, Kirkwood fastest in IndyCar testing at Sebring

Andretti Autosport’s impressive pre-season form continued on Monday at Sebring International Raceway where Kyle Kirkwood led the morning session in his No. 27 Honda (52.192s) and was followed by teammates Colton Herta and Devlin DeFrancesco in second and third on the quick outer loop.

And in the faster afternoon session, the fourth member of the Andretti quartet – Romain Grosjean in the No. 28 Honda took charge to lead the group of nine drivers preparing for the March 3-5 season opener in St. Petersburg.

“Things went well, we did our testing program, validated our baseline setup and we’re ready to go,” Grosjean told RACER.

Grosjean edged Kirkwood by 0.030s and among the Chevy-powered testing group, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott was their fastest representative in third. Team Chevy and Team Penske also ran during the morning and afternoon sessions with Will Power behind the wheel of the brand’s hybrid Indy car. As expected on its first outing, teething pains were experienced with a limited number of laps turned which also prevented Power from producing a meaningful lap time.

The second day of the test continues Tuesday with a smaller group of drivers, led by Arrow McLaren’s trio, running to the end of the day.

Romain Grosjean, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda 52.059s

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda 52.089s

Callum Ilott No. 77, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy 52.137s

Marcus Armstrong, No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 52.217s

Devlin DeFrancesco, No. 29 Andretti Autosport Honda 52.253s

Conor Daly, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 52.271s

Colton Herta, No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda 52.297s

Rinus VeeKay, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 52.314s

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing 52.730s