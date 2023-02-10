NASCAR Hall of Fame opens new ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ exhibit

Every three years, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Glory Road undergoes a transformation to honor the evolving history of the sport. The signature exhibit opens its fifth generation, titled “Glory Road: 75 Years,” spotlighting different themes that have woven their way through the first 75 years of the sport. The cars draw attention to the people, technology, tracks and other innovations that have made NASCAR one of the most popular spectator sports. This is the first year the exhibit will have 19 vehicles – one more than the usual 18 cars and trucks in place year-round. The 19th car, Austin Cindric’s 2022 Daytona 500-winning Team Penske Next Gen Ford Mustang, will be added in mid-March 2023 after it is returned to Team Penske following the traditional year on display at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are excited to present a robust reflection of NASCAR’s history through the dynamic storytelling and unique variety of the cars and trucks and the people and stories that make them worthy of our latest Glory Road exhibit,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “These cars help tell the story of the incredible depth and breadth of NASCAR’s celebrated heritage, history and traditions of the sport’s 75 years.”

A wide range of cars were assembled from different eras and series to tell the various facets of NASCAR’s 75-year history, creating one of the most eclectic collections ever placed on Glory Road. While some cars represent the constant competition evolution of the sport, including tracks and car innovation and the expansion of NASCAR to an international stage, other cars highlight the people who make it all come together, including driver and owner career arcs, family traditions, owners and crew chiefs. The exhibit celebrates the formation of NASCAR, which took place on December 14, 1947.

Learn more about the NASCAR Hall of Fame and new additions to the exhibit at VintageMotorsport.com.