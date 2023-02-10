Kyle Busch returning to Xfinity Series with Kaulig

Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history, will return to the series this season for a five-race schedule with Kaulig Racing.

Busch will be in the No. 10 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen and Darlington Raceway. Partners for Busch’s effort will be announced at a later date.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” said Busch. “What Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Busch has not run in the Xfinity Series since 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch announced his retirement from series competition after reaching the goal of winning 100 races in the series and being limited in the number of races he could run by NASCAR eligibility rules.

As part of the Friday announcement of his return, Busch posted a video on Twitter asking, “Did you miss me?” In the video montage that referenced other great athletes retiring and coming back, such as Tom Brady and Michael Jordan, Busch made a nod to Jordan’s basketball comeback as the narrator said Busch sent out a statement saying, “I’m back.”

Did u miss me? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mQYl0PzXsj — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 10, 2023

In 362 career starts, Busch has 102 victories in the Xfinity Series. He’s won at least one race in the last nine years he’s competed. Busch is also the 2009 series champion.

“Kyle Busch is a true competitor and will forever be known as one of the best — and winningest — NASCAR drivers of all time,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We’re excited to have a former Cup and Xfinity Series champion bring his experience and knowledge to our team. There is no doubt in our minds that Kyle will help our Xfinity Program grow and contend for wins this year.”