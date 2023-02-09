PODCAST INTERVIEW: FOX Sports’ Amanda Busick

Amanda Busick is most known for being the NHRA top-end reporter for FOX Sports, but she loves motorsports and can be found at many different racetracks or moderating events. This year that includes NASCAR, as Busick is set to work Craftsman Truck Series events for the network. Busick is a North Carolina native who has overcome childhood trauma and preserved her career. She shares her story on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.
