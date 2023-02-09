Legge set for Indy 500 with RLL

Katherine Legge has joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to drive the Indiana-based team’s fourth entry at the Indianapolis 500.

The 42-year-old from England, who races full-time in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 team, will join Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard in an attempt to make her third start in the 500 using Honda power. Primary sponsorship for the effort will come from Hendrickson, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems and components to the commercial transportation industry.

“I am thrilled to be back at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the biggest race in the world, the Indy 500,” said Legge. “Bobby gave me my first chance to win races for the team in the Jaguar I-PACE series a few years ago and it feels like a homecoming of sorts to be back with the team, especially seeing as I’m also very proud to be back with HPD in IMSA, and now in the IndyCar Series.

“Racing at Indy with an Indy 500-winning team and with Honda is an amazing opportunity, and one I am very grateful for and intend to make the most of. I’m hoping I can learn from my teammates and team members, and transition smoothly back to open-wheel racing for May. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Legge competed in Champ Car full-time in 2006-07 and made 10 Indy car starts in 2012. She completed two Indy 500s in 2012 and 2013 with a best start of 30th and top finish of 22nd.

“After more than a few attempts, I’m happy to announce that Katherine will join us in our Hendrickson Honda for the 107th running of the Indy 500,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “I’ve been a fan of Katherine’s for many years and know that, in the right situation, she can be competitive and figure into the outcome at the end of the race. She has driven for us before in the Jaguar electric program and won from pole in Mexico City and finished on the podium several times, so it is nice to have her back with us to work together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time. I know she looks at this as a chance to show everybody what she really can do.”