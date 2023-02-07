Daly to make Daytona 500 attempt with The Money Team

Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 next week driving The Money Team Racing’s No. 50 Chevrolet.

Daly’s team, which will be sponsored by BitNile, does not have a charter, so will have to earn their spot either through single-car qualifying on Wednesday (Feb. 15) or their Bluegreen Vacations Duel race (Feb. 16).

The NTT IndyCar series driver has one NASCAR Cup Series start on his resume. He finished 34th at the Charlotte Roval last fall (pictured below) with The Money Team, but has never run a superspeedway race or at Daytona International Speedway in NASCAR.

Daly also has two Craftsman Truck Series starts – both at Las Vegas – and an Xfinity Series start. An 18th-place finish at Las Vegas in 2020 in the Truck Series is Daly’s best effort in NASCAR.

The Money Team Racing, owned by boxing star Floyd Mayweather, debuted last season and ran four races. Daly drove the car at Charlotte while Kaz Grala earned the team a spot in the Daytona 500, finishing 26th, and also ran the car at Circuit of the Americas and the Coca-Cola 600.