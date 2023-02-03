VIDEO: Simon Pagenaud drives the Hoonigan Honda Indy Truck

Hitch a ride with IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud around the Thermal Club circuit as he drives the wild Hoonigan Honda Indy Truck fitted with the same 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine he uses in his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.
IndyCar 25m ago
Ericsson leads third IndyCar Open Test session
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson led the opening test session at a cool and overcast Thermal Club circuit Friday morning. With the 9 (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
MEDLAND: Why Ford beat Porsche to Red Bull deal
Red Bull hasn’t always been able to enjoy positive headlines over the past few years, but something that can’t really be questioned is (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Red Bull RB19 to run next week, ‘not a total reflection’ of Bahrain car
Red Bull’s new RB19 will run for the first time during a shakedown at Silverstone next week but the version shown at today’s launch is (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
FIA confirms six PU manufacturers for F1 in 2026
The FIA has confirmed there are six manufacturers who have registered to be power unit suppliers from 2026 to 2030 in Formula 1, including (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Ericsson, Ganassi presented with Baby Borgs
Thursday night at the Thermal Club was a celebratory affair as Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson and his No. 8 Honda team were (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Growth of U.S. interest in F1 can't be ignored - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the growth of Formula 1 in America “cannot be ignored” and led to the team’s launch in (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Ford bringing battery and hybrid tech to Red Bull
Ford will supply battery and hybrid technology under the new power unit regulations to Red Bull when it returns to Formula 1 in 2026. The (…)
Skip Barber Racing School 9hr ago
Formula iRacing Series Lime Rock recap
Harley Haughton’s experience in the Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series from last year paid off with a win and the points lead in (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Ford announces F1 return in 2026, set to partner with Red Bull
Ford will return to Formula 1 in 2026 after more than 20 years away from the sport, and is set to partner with Red Bull. Ahead of Red (…)
Comments