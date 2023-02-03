VIDEO: Simon Pagenaud drives the Hoonigan Honda Indy Truck

By February 3, 2023 3:21 PM

By

Hitch a ride with IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud around the Thermal Club circuit as he drives the wild Hoonigan Honda Indy Truck fitted with the same 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine he uses in his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

