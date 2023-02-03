Kirkwood tops final IndyCar Open Test session

Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood let it be known that he’s ready to go for his sophomore NTT IndyCar Series season after running near the front during the two-day Spring Training test at the Thermal Club. Capping an impressive debut in the No. 27 Honda formerly driven by Arrow McLaren newcomer Alexander Rossi, Kirkwood clocked the best lap of the fourth and final session of the event with a 1m38.8279s tour of the 3.0-mile, 17-turn road course.

Kirkwood, whose session was cut short when his car came to a stop at Turn 3 and required assistance to cool his smoking brakes, was followed by another driver to impress during the event as Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott ran second in his No. 77 Chevy (+0.0125s) and adding to the youth movement was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong who claimed third in the No. 11 Honda (+0.0130s).

CGR teammate Alex Palou maintained the tight cluster of leading lap times with his No. 10 Honda (+0.0439s) and Will Power was fifth in his No. 12 Team Penske Chevy (+0.1062s). Completing the top six was Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud in the No. 60 Honda (+0.1490s).

Spanning the four Spring Training sessions, CGR’s Marcus Ericsson was the fastest driver at the event thank to the 1m38.4223s lap he produced in the Friday morning outing with the No. 8 Honda. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard was second (1m38.5682s) in the No. 45 Honda, Kirkwood was third (1m38.7885s), Ilott was fourth (1m38.8404s), Armstrong was fifth (1m38.8409s), and Power was sixth (1m38.8702s).

DAY TWO RESULTS