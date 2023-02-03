FIA confirms six PU manufacturers for F1 in 2026

The FIA has confirmed there are six manufacturers who have registered to be power unit suppliers from 2026 to 2030 in Formula 1, including Audi, Honda and Ford.

On the day that Ford officially revealed it will return to F1 under the new 2026 regulations — partnering with Red Bull Powertrains to be Red Bull Ford — the governing body has announced all of the manufacturers that are on board for the next generation of power unit. Honda’s interest was previously stated and it has followed through with a registration to ensure it can return to F1 in a full capacity in 2026 if it wishes, leading to a 50% expansion on the current number of suppliers.

The six manufacturers are:

• Alpine Racing

• Audi

• Ferrari S.p.A.

• Honda Racing Corporation

• Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

• Red Bull Ford

The 2026 power units will include increased electrification from the MGU-K but the removal of the complex MGU-H, while a fully sustainable fuel will also be introduced. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says the greater involvement and new names entering the sport are an endorsement of the sport’s positioning and future plans.

“The confirmation that there will be six power unit manufacturers competing in Formula 1 from 2026 is testament to the strength of the championship and the robust technical regulations that have been diligently created by the FIA in close collaboration with Formula 1 and the power unit manufacturers,” Ben Sulayem said.

“The power unit is at the forefront of technological innovation, making the future of Formula 1 more sustainable while maintaining the spectacular racing. I am grateful for the confidence of world-leading automotive manufacturers demonstrated by their commitment to Formula 1.”