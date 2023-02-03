Ericsson leads third IndyCar Open Test session

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson led the opening test session at a cool and overcast Thermal Club circuit Friday morning. With the 9 a.m. start coinciding with ambient temperatures just over 50 degrees, there were few takers among the 27 cars at the Spring Training event, but as the circuit warmed, a full field emerged where the reigning Indianapolis 500 winner posted a best lap of 1m38.4223s.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard was fast once again, placing the No. 45 Honda in second (+0.1459s) ahead of another front-running driver in Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood in third with the No. 27 Honda (+0.3662s). After the Honda trio, another quick driver from Thursday in Team Penske’s Will Power was first among the Chevy runners with his No. 12 entry (+0.4479s) and he had teammate Scott McLaughlin close behind in the No. 3 Chevy (+0.4829s) and Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top six with the No. 7 Chevy (+0.5187s).

Other than stoppages for three minor offs, nothing of particular significance took place during the session.

Spring Training closes with its final outing which runs until 4:30 p.m. PT.