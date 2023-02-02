VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training Thursday Session 1 report

Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the opening NTT IndyCar Series test session at The Thermal Club.

