VIDEO: IndyCar Spring Training Thursday Session 1 report

Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the opening NTT IndyCar Series test session at The Thermal Club.
IndyCar 2hr ago
Herta leads Andretti 1-2 in opening IndyCar Thermal Club session
With two minutes left in the 2h30m opening test session at the Thermal Club, Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood was all smiles as his No. (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 4hr ago
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction tops $190 million in sales
Barrett-Jackson kicked off its 2023 auction calendar with the flagship Scottsdale Auction, held January 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The (…)
MPG 5hr ago
Morgan Performance Group partners with Racers Safety Source
Morgan Performance Group announced today that The Racers Safety Source, a leader in driver safety products, will sponsor the MPG (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Rahal reunites with engineer Jones for 2023 IndyCar season
Graham Rahal’s most successful years at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing were authored with the exceptional race engineering talents of (…)
Insights & Analysis 7hr ago
ANALYSIS: Are we entering a golden age of sports car racing?
Ask five people what the golden age of racing was, and you’ll get five different answers. Picking THE golden age of one form of racing (let (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
FIA officially launches application process for new F1 teams
The FIA has officially opened up the process that will allow prospective new Formula 1 teams to apply to join the grid as early as (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
IndyCar reducing Leaders Circle payouts for 2023
The NTT IndyCar Series is making an alteration to its Leaders Circle program. RACER has learned a change to the prize money-based payout (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Audi told Vasseur not to turn down Ferrari
Fred Vasseur says Audi did not try and stop him moving to Maranello when he informed the German manufacturer of his potential new job. The (…)
