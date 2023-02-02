IndyCar drops double points for Indy 500

Winning the Indianapolis 500 will no longer propel the victory to a strong position in the championship due to the double points that have been awarded for the better part of a decade. In a new twist for 2023, the Indy 500 will offer standard points for the field.

“For 17 consecutive seasons, the NTT IndyCar Series championship has been decided in the final race of the season,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye

“While double points at the Indianapolis 500 has not altered who won the season-long championship, occasionally it has had a negative effect on the final position of the full-time teams. As our entry list grows, this move will provide consistency for teams competing for championship positions while not diminishing the importance of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”