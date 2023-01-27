Rebel Rock targets Corvette Z06 GT3.R for IMEC campaign

Although General Motors remains mum about potential customers for the just-revealed Corvette Z06 GT3.R, there is at least one team targeting an IMSA program with GM’s new customer-focused GT3 car.

Rebel Rock Racing, which has raced a Camaro GT4.R — now in its last year of homologation — in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for several years has expressed interest in getting a car. Team Manager Robin Liddell says they’d like to run in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin Endurance Challenge events with a GTD class Corvette.

“We are looking to move into GT3 and the timing of the end of the Camaro package, the state of preparation of the Rebel Rock Racing team, the availability of the new Corvette and our continuing very positive relationship with GM make it a perfect fit with our ambitions,” he said.

Christie Bagne, Corvette Z06 GT3.R program manager, said Chevrolet is targeting four Corvettes on the grid for next year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.