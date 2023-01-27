GTP 101: Brake by wire and brake mapping

GTP 101: Brake by wire and brake mapping

The complexities of IMSA’s new brake-by-wire systems on its hybrid GTP cars and the new electronically-controlled brake mapping concepts are explained in great detail by Honda Performance Development in RACER’s latest GTP 101 tech video.

