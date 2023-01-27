Foyt switches Pedersen to No. 55 for 2023 IndyCar season

AJ Foyt Racing will switch car numbers for rookie Benjamin Pedersen to No. 55 after it was alerted to negative ideological connotations associated with the No. 88 that had previously been assigned to the entry.

Pedersen’s livery and car number for the upcoming IndyCar season were unveiled last week; however, the team said in a statement that it was not aware of the number’s associations at the time of the launch. The number 88 is symbol used by some white supremacist groups, particularly in combination with 14, which the team is using on the car that will be driven this year by Santino Ferrucci.

“After the reveal of the No. 88 livery last week, it was brought to our attention that the combination of our two individually entered numbers carries certain ideologic and symbolic references,” read a statement from the team.

“AJ Foyt Racing does not condone nor support any such ideologies or symbols, and to avoid any reprehensible associations, we have changed the entry number from 88 to 55.”

The No. 55 Sexton Properties Chevrolet will make its track debut at IndyCar’s Open Test at the Thermal Club on February 2.