VIDEO: GTP 101 – Cadillac V LMDh internal combustion engine

By January 26, 2023 10:38 PM

It’s the only non-turbo engine in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class and it makes incredible sounds while generating a ton of power. Take a look at the motor behind the Cadillac V-LMDh which makes its racing debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

