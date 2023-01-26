GTP 101: The Acura ARX-06’s internal combustion engine

GTP 101: The Acura ARX-06’s internal combustion engine

3D-printed exhaust outlets? An air-to-water intercooler placed inside the turbocharger plenum? Acura’s IndyCar-bred ARX-06 engine is unlike anything found in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class, and thanks to Honda Performance Development, RACER was taken on a tour of the 670hp 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor ahead of its competition debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

