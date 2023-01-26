GTP 101: BMW M Hybrid V8’s internal combustion engine

GTP 101: BMW M Hybrid V8’s internal combustion engine

Born from its dominant days in the DTM, BMW’s proven V8 engine has been twin turbocharged and readied for endurance competition in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class. Take a look at the power behind the BMW M Hybrid V8 which makes its racing debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

