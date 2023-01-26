GTP 101: BMW M Hybrid V8’s internal combustion engine

Born from its dominant days in the DTM, BMW’s proven V8 engine has been twin turbocharged and readied for endurance competition in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class. Take a look at the power behind the BMW M Hybrid V8 which makes its racing debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
IMSA 13m ago
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTP
Call it a renaissance. Call it a revolution. Call it a new dawn. Call it a golden age of sports car racing. However you want to frame it, (…)
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 1hr ago
Zilisch wins Daytona Mazda MX-5 Cup pole
Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) scored $80,000 from Mazda for his run to last year’s Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Albuquerque tops first Rolex 24 At Daytona practice; GTD polesitter crashes
Filipe Albuquerque set the fastest time in Thursday’s first practice session for the Rolex 24 aA Daytona with a 1m35.366s lap, putting the (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
IndyCar, NBC confirm 2023 broadcast schedule
NBC Sports and IndyCar today announced the race broadcast start times for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series. The first seven races of the season (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Arrow McLaren reveals O'Ward's 2023 IndyCar paint scheme
Arrow McLaren completed its staggered rollout of its 2023 IndyCar liveries on Thursday when it released images of the No.5 Chevrolet (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
IMSA announces Hall of Fame nomination committee
The new IMSA Hall of Fame launching in 2023 has unveiled its official logo as well as the nomination committee for the inaugural class to be (…)
NASCAR 6hr ago
Stewart-Haas extends Briscoe deal
Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension to remain the driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang. The exact (…)
Comments