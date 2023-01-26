Download the Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide

Andy Blackmore’s official IMSA Spotter Guide is available for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Now in its 15th year, the Spotter Guide includes illustrations of each car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, as well as Michelin Pilot Challenge to make it easier for those following the race.

Blackmore reports that teams went above and beyond to assist him with creation of the car illustrations to ensure this is the most accurate Spotter Guide available for any series. The illustrations will also be used by NBC and Peacock on the broadcasts.

The guide will be updated prior to each race week and will be available at the same link during the season. You can download the guide here. A printed version of the guides will be available at each IMSA event. This goes to press a week or more before the event, so be sure to check SpotterGuides.com for the latest updates.

Blackmore created the liveries for almost a quarter of the Rolex 24 grid, plus 13 more in Michelin Pilot Challenge, as well as the design of the IMSA AMR Support vehicles.