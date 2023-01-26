Auer hospitalized with lumbar fractures after Daytona practice crash

Lucas Auer, driver of the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, has been admitted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach after sustaining lumbar fractures in an accident on Thursday near the end of the first official IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice session of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.

According to the team, Auer has been awake and alert since the incident and has been communicating with family back home in Europe and his Winward Racing teammates in Daytona Beach.

The Winward Mercedes-AMG qualified on the GTD pole last week in the hands of Philip Ellis. Members of the team have flown back to the team’s base near Houston and are working to get a replacement tub to Daytona in time to assemble it and make the race.