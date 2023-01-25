HPD releases documentary on development of the Acura ARX-06

Honda Performance Development is giving racing fans an inside look at the creation of its latest race car, the ARX-06 LMDh car, with a YouTube documentary on the car’s development. One of four manufacturers contesting IMSA’s new Grand Touring Prototype class along with BMW, Cadillac and Porsche, Acura has two teams racing the prototype in this season of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship; Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian will start on pole for this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, while Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport will start third.

The 48-minute film, available on HPD’s YouTube channel, highlights the initial concepts and goals for the ARX-06, as well as design, development and testing. The origin story places the ARX-06 in the line of Acura sports cars dating back to the original Acura ARX-01 of 2007. Styling, aerodynamics, power unit, integration and simulation techniques, challenges and breakthroughs are highlighted in the film through the eyes of the men and women responsible for the creation of the Acura ARX-06.

Acura’s newest prototype racing car follows in the footsteps of the ARX-05, which won the past two Rolex 24 At Daytona races overall and three of the past four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship manufacturers’ titles.