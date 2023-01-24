Siegel replaces Soufi in Sean Creech Motorsport LMP3 entry for Rolex 24

Nolan Siegel will replace Danny Soufi in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsports LMP3 entry at this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. Soufi completed the Roar Before the 24 but the team felt he needed more track time to acclimatize to multi-class racing.

“We had the opportunity to test Danny last month and bring him on board as a valued member of this team,” Lance Willsey said. “He did a very good job last weekend with the practice time available but in the end, the time was not sufficient to give him the chance to perform at the level we know he’s capable of, or to get up to speed with IMSA’s rules in regard to multi-class racing. We look forward to working with him over the next two months in anticipation of his involvement at Sebring.”

Siegel competed in last year’s Rolex 24 with Muhlner Motorsports and finished fourth in the 2022 Indy Pro 2000 Championship. He will be running with HMD Motorsports in Indy NXT. Siegel is set to make his LMP2 debut in the European Le Mans Series with Inter Europol Competition this coming season.

“Thanks to Sean and to Lance for this opportunity,” Siegel said. “The priority for me this week is getting to know the team, getting laps in the LMP3 car, and getting into the WeatherTech sessions now that all the classes are running at different speeds than last year,” he said.

Siegel will also be running in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Friday in a CarBahn with Peregrine Racing prepared Porsche 718 GT4.

“Of course, it will be a balance on Thursday and Friday, between that and the IMPC sessions and race on Friday. This is the first time I’ll race two different series on one weekend but I’m not the only driver doing it and I’ll have enough time to focus on both,” Siegel said.