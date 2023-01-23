Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief

NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season.

Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.

Last season, Gordon joined SiriusXM NASCAR Radio as a co-host on the channel and did race broadcasts for Motor Racing Network (MRN). He will continue in those roles in addition to working with Johnson.

“I’m really looking forward to working with another champion that still has the desire to compete and win at the highest level,” said Gordon. “In my conversations with Jimmie, I found we both miss the competition but don’t want the grind of a full-time schedule so this is a great opportunity for us to still race and help Legacy Motor Club build on the success they saw in 2022.”

“Having the pressure of ‘making the race’ through qualifying and the Duel races is going to be a little stressful with a car that Jimmie and I haven’t worked with yet,” Gordon continued. “But the team had really good cars on superspeedways last season, so we have great resources, great teammates and a good starting point.”

Johnson’s full slate of races has not been announced, however he will attempt to make the field for the Daytona 500 next month. He’s a two-time winner of the Great American Race.

“I’m thrilled to have Todd come on board as my crew chief,” said Johnson. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few weeks. I have known and respected him as a competitor for many years and have always appreciated his professionalism, work ethic and results. His wisdom and experience will be beneficial to Legacy M.C. as a whole. I believe he will work very well with Dave, Luke and the entire team.”

Additionally, Legacy Motor Club announced a contract extension for Dave Elenz, who will continue to work with Erik Jones on the No. 43 car through the 2025 season.

“I’m excited to continue my career for 2023 and beyond at Legacy M.C.,” said Elenz. “We had a great season last year thanks to Erik and everyone at the team. There is a lot of excitement and opportunity right now at Legacy M.C. and I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track.”

Johnson and Jones are two of three cars Legacy M.C. will field this season. Noah Gragson will pilot the No. 42 and compete for Rookie of the Year honors.

“The amount of talent and pedigree of people we have at Legacy M.C. is really impressive,” said Mike Beam, team president. “I really can’t wait to get to the track and see what we can accomplish together. Maury (Gallagher), Jimmie, Joey Cohen and I have been working really hard over the off-season to put the right people in place. The experience that comes with these championship-winning crew chiefs and drivers will help us continue the legacy that Maury and I built with GMS Racing and Richard (Petty) and Dale (Inman) built with Richard Petty Motorsports and will move Legacy M.C. forward.”