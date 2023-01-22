VIDEO: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport press conference

The new union of Wayne Taylor and Michael Andretti comes together for the first time as the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport team holds its first press conference which includes its IMSA GTP and GTD drivers.
IMSA 2hr ago
Blomqvist, MSR Acura start new GTP era on pole for Rolex 24
In a “systems check” practice just prior to the beginning of qualifying for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona, Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Goldburg, Griffin get IMSA VP Challenge sweeps at Daytona
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP (…)
IMSA 7hr ago
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
New GTP practice session, qualifying pushed back Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session (…)
Rallying 9hr ago
Ogier takes record-breaking ninth WRC Monte Carlo Rally win
Sebastien Ogier has taken a record ninth win on the Monte Carlo Rally, leading from start to finish in the opening round of the 2023 FIA (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
Porsche tops wet fifth Roar Before the 24 session
With rain starting more than an hour before the beginning of the two hour final test session of the Roar Before the 24, the only one run in (…)
IMSA 1d ago
Goldburg, Griffin become first winners of IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona
The action came early and fast in the debut race of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Saturday. Once things settled into a rhythm, (…)
