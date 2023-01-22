VIDEO: Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport press conference

The new union of Wayne Taylor and Michael Andretti comes together for the first time as the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport team holds its first press conference which includes its IMSA GTP and GTD drivers.

