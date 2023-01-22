VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters

VIDEO: Rolex 24 qualifying recap with Goodwin, Bourdais and HPD's Salters

Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report after qualifying for the Rolex 24 At Daytona where the Cadillac Racing driver was fastest of the brand’s three entries, Mercedes-AMG dominated the GT classes, and Acura took overall pole with Meyer Shank Racing. Mercurial Honda Performance Development boss David Salters also joins in to celebrate earning the first GTP pole of IMSA’s new-era class.

