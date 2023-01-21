GTP 101: Inside the hybrid battery system and ESS installation

GTP 101: Inside the hybrid battery system and ESS installation

IMSA

GTP 101: Inside the hybrid battery system and ESS installation

By January 21, 2023 10:03 AM

By |

Continuing our GTP 101 tech videos series, it’s time for a deep dive into the components that comprise IMSA’s hybrid battery package – the Energy Storage System – and the detailed installation process involved with the 700-volt package. Check back for more videos on GTP technologies and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.

, IMSA, Videos

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home