USF Pro Championships TV launches weekly show

USF Pro Championships TV (formerly Road to Indy TV) is debuting a new weekly pre-season show entitled “In The Making with Emilee Smarr” which showcases the development of professional athletes. The show will delve into athletes in the junior ranks of not only motorsports, but rising stars in other disciplines including football, golf and tennis.

The shows are hosted by Emilee Smarr, a graduate of Clemson University in Sports Communication. Smarr is currently a journalist for The Palm Beach Post covering high school sports for Palm Beach County and South Florida.

This week’s guests include driver-turned-team owner Peter Dempsey of Turn 3 Motorsports, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires drivers Lindsay Brewer of Exclusive Autosport and Myles Rowe of Pabst Racing with Force Indy, and Patrick Jolly, a defensive back for the Abilene Christian Wildcats, an intercollegiate American football team for Texas-based Abilene Christian University.

The inaugural show will air today, Friday, January 20, at 3:00 pm ET on the USF Pro Championships YouTube channel with audio platforms that include Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Stitcher and Anchor (click here for podcasts).

“There are many parallels between drivers looking to climb the motorsports ladder and athletes in other forms of sports looking to make it professionally,” said JP Manterola, director of broadcast and digital media at USF Pro Championships TV. “This show will compare and contrast the challenges between the different genres and what it takes to make it to the top.”

The shows will feature a roundtable discussion in addition to a one-on-one segment showcasing drivers on the USF Pro ladder. Six episodes are scheduled prior to the start of the season on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 3-5, with an additional seven new episodes airing during breaks in the 2023 racing calendar.

Pro Racing Group — creators of USF Pro Championships TV — enters its 10th season of providing coverage of all three levels of the scholarship-funded pathway to the top levels of motorsports — USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors — including worldwide live streaming, the USF Pro Championships App and exclusive, behind-the-scenes content.