MSR Acura leads opening Roar Before the 24 session

Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian began 2023 as the team finished 2022 — on top of the first session of the Roar Before the 24. New hire Colin Braun set a time of 1m35.635s in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06, 0.141s ahead of Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963. Ricky Taylor was third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura as the new GTP class had its first official session.

Six cars were within a second, the two BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8s in fourth (No. 25, Nick Yelloly) and sixth (No. 24, Philipp Eng) split by the the No. 7 Porsche, Mathieu Jaminet setting top time. All three Cadillacs were outside of that one second, the No. 02 Chip Ganassi V-LMDh the quicker of the two Ganassi cars, 1.049s slower than Braun as CGR used the session to break in new cars. The No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac never set a representative lap.

The 90-minute session was a shakedown for many of the teams, some of which just finished putting together cars before they went onto the transporter. Naturally that led to issues for several cars. Risi Competizione had had a shakedown before heading to Florida with its new No. 62 GTD PRO Ferrari 296 GT3, but it spent most of the session in the garage. The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG in GTD PRO also had an issue, a bad fuel-filler seal causing a fuel spill and fire. That car spent the rest of the session behind the wall as well. Other cars not setting times include a pair of Wright Motorsports-run GTD Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, the No. 16 and the No. 77.

Three red flags interrupted the session, the first two for LMP3 cars stuck on track, the third for the No. 3 GTD PRO Corvette stopped, possibly with a loose wheel or suspension problem.

Andy Lally set the fastest GT time overall, a 1m47.528s lap in the GTD No. 44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, followed by a trio of GTD PRO cars. Kyle Marcelli was second quickest in the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 at 1m47.402s. Indy Dontje was third in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG, 0.432s back from Lally and 0.034s behind Marcelli.

Heart of Racing led GTD PRO, Ross Gunn setting a 1m47.064s lap in the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3. Owen Trinkler in the No. 64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin was 0.164s back, and Jack Hawksworth third in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

To no one’s surprise the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA-Gibson led LMP2, Alex Quinn setting the top time of 1m39.167s. Oliver Jarvis was second in the No. 18 Era Motorsports ORECA, with Scott McLaughlin third in the No. 8 Tower Motorsports car. Cameron Shields led LMP3 in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier at 1m43.486s, followed by Joao Barbosa in the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier and Wayne Boyd in the No. 17 AWA Duqueine.

UP NEXT: A 1h45m split session is set to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET, with the first 15 minutes reserved for the Pro-Am classes and the final 15 reserved for the Pro classes.

