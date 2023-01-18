Race Industry Week Interview: COTA’s Bobby Epstein

January 18, 2023

Bobby Epstein, Chairman and founder of Circuit of the Americas (COTA), joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. The facility is home to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, NASCAR’s Texas Grand Prix, and the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas, a round in MotoGP. Hosted by RACER.com’s Chris Medland.

