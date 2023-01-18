Race Industry Week Interview: COTA’s Bobby Epstein

Bobby Epstein, Chairman and founder of Circuit of the Americas (COTA), joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. The facility is home to the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, NASCAR’s Texas Grand Prix, and the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas, a round in MotoGP. Hosted by RACER.com’s Chris Medland.
International Racing 2hr ago
INSIGHT: Daytona 500 bid just one more quantum leap for Pastrana
With 17 X Games medals, six U.S. rally crowns, three motocross titles, a Nitro Rallycross championship, starts in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 4hr ago
Vintage race cars contribute to big Saturday at Mecum Kissimmee
Following up on the preview story of the race cars headed to auction at Mecum Kissimmee, three of those machines, along with hundreds of (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
IMSA “Win the Weekend” docuseries takes an inside look at GTP
Debuting today on IMSA’s YouTube channel, “Win the Weekend” is a new docuseries designed to take viewers inside the IMSA WeatherTech (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Dale Coyne Racing confirms Robb for full-time IndyCar ride
The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series grid is complete following Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s signing of Sting Ray Robb to drive (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Chadwick remains with Williams Driver Academy amid Indy NXT move
Jamie Chadwick will remain part of the Williams Driver Academy while she switches her racing focus to the United States with Indy NXT. The (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Miami GP repaving track to aid racing but no layout changes
The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix are investing in a complete repaving of the circuit in Florida to try and improve the racing (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
F1’s Nielsen joins FIA to become sporting director
Formula 1’s Steve Nielsen has joined the FIA to head up all sporting matters in the role of sporting director, as the governing body (…)
Insights & Analysis 11hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, January 18
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Comments